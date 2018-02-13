China suspends fan art group for missing inspection

Chinese regulators have suspended the operations of a Beijing-based fan art organization for repeatedly missing a routine inspection, making it China's latest move against rule-violated organizations.
The Chinese Fan Art Institute has been suspended three months starting Monday, and was the first social organization to be included on the list of social organizations that severely lost credit since China's social organization credit and information management rule was implemented on January 24, the Ministry of Civil Affairs
(MCA) announced Monday.
This is not the first time that the fan institute was punished. In August 2016, it was also suspended for half a year for failing to be inspected in 2013 and 2014, the MCA website said.
The latest penalty was announced after China strengthened management over social organizations this year.
The MCA announced 179 illegal social organizations on February 7. Two days later, the MCA vowed to work with public security departments to crack down on illegal social organizations which benefit from national strategies, including Belt and Road
initiative and poverty alleviation.
The MCA said that those illegal organizations undermine the reputation of the Party and the country, and some even engage in activities that jeopardize national security and social stability.
China had about 702,000 social organizations in the end of 2016, said the MCA.
Global Times