China charges former senior Party official Sun Zhengcai

Sun Zhengcai, former secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), has been charged with bribery, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Tuesday.



The indictment paper has been delivered to the First Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin by the first branch of the Tianjin People's Procuratorate. Sun is also former member of the Political Bureau of the 18th CPC Central Committee.



The SPP transferred Sun's case to the first branch of Tianjin People's Procuratorate after completing the investigation according to law.



Sun is accused of taking advantage of his posts to seek profits for others and illegally accepted huge amounts of money and property while serving as CPC chief of Shunyi district, Beijing, Standing Committee member and secretary general of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, agriculture minister, secretary of the CPC Jilin Provincial Committee, Political Bureau member of the CPC Central Committee and Party chief of Chongqing Municipality, according to the indictment.



The prosecutors have informed Sun of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to his lawyer's opinions, the SPP said.



Xinhua





