An aerial picture shows emergency rescuers working Monday at the site of a plane crash the day before in the Ramensky district on the outskirts of Moscow. An Antonov An-148 plane went down Sunday in the district about 70 kilometers southeast of Moscow after taking off from Domodedovo airport in the Russian capital. "Sixty-five passengers and six crew members were on board, and all of them died," Russia's office of transport investigations said in a statement. Photo: AFP