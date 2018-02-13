UK police investigating 'suspicious package' found in Parliament

British police on Tuesday closed off a section of the Parliament after the discovery of a "suspicious package" in the ministerial corridor.



A House of Commons spokesman said: "The Police are currently investigating an incident on the Parliamentary Estate. While their investigation is ongoing, any questions should be directed to the Metropolitan Police."



The Houses of Parliament were not in lockdown, there was no security alerts and the entrances to the estate remained open as normal. But a heavy police presence was visible behind the House of Commons chamber, according to photos posted on social media.



British Metropolitan Police said they would provide an update shortly.

