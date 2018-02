Hermien (right), a dutch cow which escaped as she was being sent to be slaughtered and has become a social network star after a month on the run, eats hay in a home for cows in Zandhuizen on Tuesday, after being caught. Thanks to a crowd-funding campaign which has raised 48,000 euros ($59,270), the 3-and-a-half-year-old Limousin will get to live out her days in pasture. Photo: AFP