Seedorf suffers losing start in La Liga as Deportivo boss

Clarence Seedorf's reign as coach of Deportivo La Coruna began with a 1-0 defeat at home to Real Betis on Monday that left his new club firmly in the relegation zone in La Liga.



The former Dutch international midfielder, 41, was appointed by the Galician side on a deal until the end of the season with the aim of keeping them in Spain's top flight after the sacking of Cristobal Parralo.



But a solitary goal early in the second half from Loren Moron condemned Depor to defeat and stretched their run without a win to eight games.



Seedorf, the former Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan star, saw his new charges denied twice by the frame of the goal, with Zakaria Bakkali curling an effort off the post in the first half and Florin Andone hitting an upright from a tight angle with 20 minutes left.



Seedorf is the only player in history to have won the Champions League with three different clubs. However, he has only had two previous short and unsuccessful spells as a coach.



He coached AC Milan for 22 matches from January to June 2014 and spent 14 matches at the helm of Shenzhen in the Chinese second division from July to December 2016.



