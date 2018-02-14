People prepare ahead of Valentine's Day across world

Heart-shaped cakes are displayed in a shop a day ahead of the Valentine's Day in Damascus, capital of Syria, on Feb. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

A candy shop is seen with Valentine-themed decorations in Vancouver, Canada, on Feb. 13, 2018. Chocolate retailers in Vancouver prepared a variety of Valentine-themed products for the upcoming Valentine's Day. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A shop owner arranges gifts for the upcoming Valentine's Day in Baghdad, Iraq, on Feb. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

A girl poses for selfies with decorative items for Valentine's Day in Kolkata, India on Feb. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)