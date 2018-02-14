Myanmar expects more armed groups to join ceasefire pact

Myanmar's President U Htin Kyaw (C front) and Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (2nd L, front) attend the signing ceremony of Nationwide Ceasefire Accord at the Myanmar International Convention Center (MICC) in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, Feb. 13, 2108. Myanmar government and two more ethnic armed groups signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Accord (NCA) in Nay Pyi Taw Tuesday. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Myanmar is expecting two or more ethnic armed groups to sign the Nationwide Ceasefire Accord (NCA) this year, an official said on Tuesday.U Khin Zaw Oo, member of secretariat of Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee, made the remarks at a press conference following an NCA signing ceremony between government and two ethnic armed groups - the New Mon State Party (NMSP) and the Lahu Democratic Union (LDU)."Both formal and informal meetings are underway between the government officials and leaders of the non-signatory ethnic armed groups and we will release an official statement if the best result comes out," he added.The signing of two armed groups to the government's NCA has brought the total of such signatories to 10 since the first signing with eight armed groups on Oct. 15, 2015.NMSP and LDU, which are members of the United Nationalities Federal Council, are the first two armed groups signing the NCA under the incumbent government, led by the National League for Democracy.