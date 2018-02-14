Myanmar expects more armed groups to join ceasefire pact

Myanmar's President U Htin Kyaw (C front) and Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (2nd L, front) attend the signing ceremony of Nationwide Ceasefire Accord at the Myanmar International Convention Center (MICC) in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, Feb. 13, 2108. Myanmar government and two more ethnic armed groups signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Accord (NCA) in Nay Pyi Taw Tuesday. (Xinhua/U Aung)
Myanmar's President U Htin Kyaw (L) talks with Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during the signing ceremony of Nationwide Ceasefire Accord at the Myanmar International Convention Center (MICC) in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, Feb. 13, 2108. Myanmar government and two more ethnic armed groups signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Accord (NCA) in Nay Pyi Taw Tuesday. (Xinhua/U Aung)
Myanmar's President U Htin Kyaw (C) and Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (2nd R) attend the signing ceremony of Nationwide Ceasefire Accord at the Myanmar International Convention Center (MICC) in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, Feb. 13, 2108. Myanmar government and two more ethnic armed groups signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Accord (NCA) in Nay Pyi Taw Tuesday. (Xinhua/U Aung)
Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (C) arrives to attend the signing ceremony of Nationwide Ceasefire Accord at the Myanmar International Convention Center (MICC) in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, Feb. 13, 2108. Myanmar government and two more ethnic armed groups signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Accord (NCA) in Nay Pyi Taw Tuesday. (Xinhua/U Aung)