Frigate Rizhao in its inaugural live-fire training

Source:chinamil.com.cn Published: 2018/2/14 11:20:49

The guided-missile frigate Rizhao (Hull 598) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the PLA Navy under the Northern Theater Command fires its rocket-propelled depth charges at simulated sea targets during its inaugural 3-day maritime live-fire training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea from February 8 to 10, 2018, after it was commissioned to combat service. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang yan and Hu Yibo)


 

The guided-missile frigate Rizhao (Hull 598) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the PLA Navy under the Northern Theater Command fires its close-in weapons system at simulated targets during its inaugural 3-day maritime live-fire training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea from February 8 to 10, 2018, after it was commissioned to combat service. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang yan and Hu Yibo)


 

Sailors aboard the guided-missile frigate Rizhao (Hull 598) stow a mooring line before departing for a 3-day maritime live-fire training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea from February 8 to 10, 2018. They are assigned to a destroyer flotilla with the PLA Navy under the Northern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang yan and Hu Yibo)


 

Sailors operate the control console in the combat commanding room aboard the guided-missile frigate Rizhao (Hull 598) during a 3-day maritime live-fire training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea from February 8 to 10, 2018. They are assigned to a destroyer flotilla with the PLA Navy under the Northern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang yan and Hu Yibo)


 

