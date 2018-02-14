Frigate Rizhao in its inaugural live-fire training

The guided-missile frigate Rizhao (Hull 598) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the PLA Navy under the Northern Theater Command fires its rocket-propelled depth charges at simulated sea targets during its inaugural 3-day maritime live-fire training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea from February 8 to 10, 2018, after it was commissioned to combat service. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang yan and Hu Yibo)

The guided-missile frigate Rizhao (Hull 598) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the PLA Navy under the Northern Theater Command fires its close-in weapons system at simulated targets during its inaugural 3-day maritime live-fire training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea from February 8 to 10, 2018, after it was commissioned to combat service. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang yan and Hu Yibo)

Sailors aboard the guided-missile frigate Rizhao (Hull 598) stow a mooring line before departing for a 3-day maritime live-fire training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea from February 8 to 10, 2018. They are assigned to a destroyer flotilla with the PLA Navy under the Northern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang yan and Hu Yibo)

Sailors operate the control console in the combat commanding room aboard the guided-missile frigate Rizhao (Hull 598) during a 3-day maritime live-fire training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea from February 8 to 10, 2018. They are assigned to a destroyer flotilla with the PLA Navy under the Northern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang yan and Hu Yibo)