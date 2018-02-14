LCAC patrols on icy water

A landing craft air cushion (LCAC) (Hull SX599) attached to a patrol boat group of a frontier defense brigade under the PLA Army makes its way to steam on icy water in northeastern China's border area during a recent patrol mission. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Lihui and Zhao Yong)

