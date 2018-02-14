Beijing intensifies security patrols

Beijing has beefed up its efforts to ensure public security by sending some 900,000 security staff and volunteers to patrol the capital, as the Lunar New Year approaches.



The move came after a suspect hurt 13 people in a downtown shopping mall around Sunday noon.



Starting from 9 p.m. on Sunday, 200,000 security personnel went on patrol, focusing on public transportation venues, businesses open at night and other crowded areas, China Daily reported Wednesday.



The members included Party members at district levels, security forces in communities and security guards.



Starting Monday, a security force of 700,000 people, mainly volunteers, took on the job during daytime hours, focusing on shopping malls and markets where crowds gather, besides subways and bus stations.



The volunteers will report suspicious behavior and individuals to the police and cooperate with the department to ensure public security over the holiday season.

