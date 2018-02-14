52 sentenced for mafia-style crime in NW China

Fifty-two people in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region were sentenced to prison for terms up to 15 years for involvement in a mafia-style gang, a local court said.



The leader of the gang Guo Jinfa was sentenced to 15 years for provocation, running casinos, unlawful detention and harboring criminals, according to a ruling from the Litong District People's Court of Wuzhong City on Tuesday.



Guo was also fined 100,000 yuan (15,800 US dollars) and another 100,000 yuan of his personal wealth was confiscated, according to the court.



Another 51 gang members were handed terms up to 11 years.



The court found members of the gang had committed a series of crimes, resulting in injuries to 10 people, running casinos with illegal gains of 1.62 million yuan and unlawful detention of one person.

