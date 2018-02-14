American Shaun White claims his third Olympic gold

American snowboarding legend Shaun White claimed his third Olympic gold by winning the men's halfpipe of 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on Wednesday.



White earned 97.75 points in his last run of three to win the 100th Winter Olympic gold medal for the United States, beating Ayumu Hirano of Japan to the second place with 95.25.



White said: "I knew I did a great ride and I was proud of that and I could walk away with my head high, but when they announced my score and I'd won, it crippled me."



The 31-year-old White became the first male American to take gold in three Winter Games, previously winning the men's halfpipe in the Turin Games in 2006, and in Vancouver in 2010.



"Honestly it's one of the most challenging runs I've ever done. Three gold medals. My fourth Olympics. Thank you, I'm feeling blessed." White added.



The four-time Olympian injured his wrist in a fall in slopestyle and fell on his final run in the halfpipe, finishing fourth in 2014 Sochi Olympics.



"I just have to thank my team. They were always there to support me and reassure me that what we're doing is on the right track and they believed in me. That really helped me." White added.



Scotty James of Australia took the bronze with 92.00.



White joined another American Kelly Clark as the athletes with three total medals in snowboard at the Winter Olympic Games.

