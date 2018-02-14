Students join rally outside UN office in Sanaa, Yemen

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/2/14 15:44:00

Students of Yemeni primary and secondary schools shout slogans during a rally demanding the United Nations take measures on warring sides to pay teachers' salaries and resume teaching at schools, outside a UN office in Sanaa, Yemen, on Feb. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)


 

