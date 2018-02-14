What Chinese people do on the 29th day of the 12th lunar month?

A day before the Chinese New Year's Eve, or chuxi in Chinese, the 29th day of the 12th lunar month is normally the day when Chinese families start put up lunar new year decorations on their door, such as Spring Festival couplets, paintings and red, square posters featuring the Chinese character fu, literally good fortune or blessings.



Another major event at this date is to worship ancestors, a lunar new year tradition that dates back to as early as the Han Dynasty (206 BC-220 AD). Families would unite with their clans for an ancestor-worshipping ceremony or visit their ancestors' graves to show their respects.



Serving the dead as if they were alive showcases the virtue of fidelity and is still observed as one of the country's most important traditions.



On that day, making steamed buns and rice cakes is a centuries-old tradition still observed by people living in northern China. After the buns and cakes are made and decorated, they are given to friends and neighbors for good fortune.



Global Times





