Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (L) shakes hands with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi during their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (2nd R) shakes hands with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (1st R) during their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)