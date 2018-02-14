Reception for Chinese Lunar New Year held at Chinese Embassy in Chile

A girl performs during the reception for the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Chinese Embassy in Chile, in Santiago, capital of Chile, on Feb. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Jorge Villegas)

A dancer performs during the reception for the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Chinese Embassy in Chile, in Santiago, capital of Chile, on Feb. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Jorge Villegas)

Children perform during the reception for the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Chinese Embassy in Chile, in Santiago, capital of Chile, on Feb. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Pei)

Dancers perform during the reception for the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Chinese Embassy in Chile, in Santiago, capital of Chile, on Feb. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Jorge Villegas)

Children perform during the reception for the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Chinese Embassy in Chile, in Santiago, capital of Chile, on Feb. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Jorge Villegas)

Children perform during the reception for the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Chinese Embassy in Chile, in Santiago, capital of Chile, on Feb. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Pei)