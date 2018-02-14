China's pair Sui/Han lead figure skating short program at PyeongChang Olympics

Sui Wenjing (R) and Han Cong of China compete during the pair skating short program of figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung Ice Arena, South Korea, on Feb. 14, 2018. Sui Wenjing and Han Cong won the first place in the pair skating short program with 82.39 points. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Sui Wenjing (Front) and Han Cong of China compete during the pair skating short program of figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung Ice Arena, South Korea, on Feb. 14, 2018. Sui Wenjing and Han Cong won the first place in the pair skating short program with 82.39 points. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Sui Wenjing (Top) and Han Cong of China compete during the pair skating short program of figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung Ice Arena, South Korea, on Feb. 14, 2018. Sui Wenjing and Han Cong won the first place in the pair skating short program with 82.39 points. (Xinhua/Bi Xiaoyang)

Sui Wenjing (L) and Han Cong of China compete during the pair skating short program of figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung Ice Arena, South Korea, on Feb. 14, 2018. Sui Wenjing and Han Cong won the first place in the pair skating short program with 82.39 points. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Sui Wenjing (L) and Han Cong of China compete during the pair skating short program of figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung Ice Arena, South Korea, on Feb. 14, 2018. Sui Wenjing and Han Cong won the first place in the pair skating short program with 82.39 points. (Xinhua/Han Yan)