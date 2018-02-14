Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari (C) receives the guard of honor during the Army Day celebration at Tundikhel in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Feb. 13, 2018. Nepalese Army observed the "Army Day" here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

Nepalese Army soldiers perform during the Army Day celebration at Tundikhel in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Feb. 13, 2018. Nepalese Army observed the "Army Day" here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

Nepalese Army soldiers attend a parade during the Army Day celebration at Tundikhel in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Feb. 13, 2018. Nepalese Army observed the "Army Day" here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)