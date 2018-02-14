Chinese designer debuts new collection inspired by art of Dunhuang

Chinese fashion designer Vivienne Hu on Tuesday debuted her Fall/Winter 2018 line inspired by the 1,600-year-old Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes in northwest China, at the ongoing New York Fashion Week (NYFW).



"They're beautiful, amazing, and I was so shocked," said Hu in an interview with Xinhua, when recalling her visit to Mogao Grottoes last year, also known as the Thousand Buddha Grottoes, which has been listed as a world heritage site in 1987.



"Then I think I had to do that, it would be my first time to have Chinese inspiration," she added.



Hu also said the new line is "a collaboration of historical and cultural fashion with modern street style."



"We use different elements, for example, the color, most likely, we use red, dark green and golden, and we also use very traditional materials like silk, velvet, Chinese-fashioned fabrics and fur ... We try to have some mix of Chinese culture with New York street style" she said.



Hu's entire design team travelled from New York City last July, to experience the finest examples of Buddhist art spanning over a period of over 1,500 years within Dunhuang's caves.



Hu grew up in China and obtained her bachelor's degree in Finance at the University of Hohenheim, Germany. Prior to studying Fashion Design at Parsons School of Design in New York, she worked as a financier at a leading investment bank on Wall Street.



After graduation, Hu quickly gained a wealth of professional experience while working with Oscar de la Renta and Yigal Azrouel, both fashion designers, before introducing her own Spring/Summer line in 2012.



Hu was first selected to show at NYFW in September 2014, and has since held seven successful shows on NYFW catwalks.



Her designs combine European elegance with New York street fashion while incorporating exotic Asian elements. At the heart of her design philosophy is the spirit of the independent woman. Her work displays both femininity and individuality in an unique way while creating both comfort and beauty.

