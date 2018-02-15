Bichon Frise wins at 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York

Handler Bill McFadden poses for photos with Flynn, a Bichon Frise winning "best in show" award during the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, as they show up at the Top of the Rock Observation Deck at Rockefeller Center in New York, the United States, on Feb. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Flynn, a Bichon Frise winning "best in show" award during the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is seen at the Top of the Rock Observation Deck at Rockefeller Center in New York, the United States, on Feb. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

