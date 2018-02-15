China coast guard breaks 891 smuggling cases in 2017

The China Coast Guard (CCG) handled 891 smuggling cases involving 4 billion yuan (about 631 million US dollars) last year, authorities said.



A total of 2,246 suspects were arrested in these cases. The seized goods included 540,000 tons of refined oil, 80,000 tons of silicon iron as well as coal, sugar, cigarettes, frozen goods and rare wild animals, according to a statement of the CCG, under the State Oceanic Administration.



Foreign garbage was also seized as the Chinese government has entirely banned foreign waste from entering the country to protect the environment and public health.



The CCG has intensified anti-smuggling efforts in recent years, carrying out a series of special operations with names like "spring thunder" and "seawolf."



The agency also coordinated with customs, public security, border defense and tobacco authorities to fight against smuggling.

