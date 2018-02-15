People across China buy flowers amid festive mood

A saleswoman tidies a rose bouquet in Guanyun County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 12, 2018. People bought flowers to decorate their homes for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year which falls on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Wu Chenguang)

Citizens pay for flowers by cell phone in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 14, 2018. People bought flowers to decorate their homes for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year which falls on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

A lady buys flowers in Yanggu County, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 13, 2018. People bought flowers to decorate their homes for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year which falls on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua)

Citizens buy flowers in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 12, 2018. People bought flowers to decorate their homes for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year which falls on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Lyu Chuanquan)