The Shape of Water passes censorship, to hit Chinese screens

Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del toro with the poster of The Shape of Water Photo: IC

The Shape of Water, the latest work from Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del toro, is set to hit the big screens across the Chinese mainland on March 16, according to a Wednesday report on the news site ifeng.com.The film has received numerous awards including Best Director at the Golden Globes and 13 Oscar nominations.The cold war-set story of love between a cleaning woman and a mystery merman-like creature, The Shape of Water was rated R in the US for its sexual content, graphic nudity, violence and language, according to a report on parentpreviews.com.Chinese film goers have been wondering how much content is likely to be cut in order to pass Chinese film censorship. China does not have a film rating system for movies containing adult subject matter.Chinese netizens said they expect scenes containing nudity, sexual content and some scenes of violence will definitely be cut."Films such as Kingsman 2 and Logan, had some bloody violent scenes cut in order to pass censorship," Chen Changye, a film critic based in Beijing told the Global Times on Thursday.The Chinese version of Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle is two minutes shorter than the international version and Logan was 14 minutes shorter.