Aircraft crash-lands in Kenya's national park, two injured

Two people were injured after a light aircraft on training mission crash-landed within the Nairobi National Park on Thursday, the police said.



Head of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Police Unit Phillip Ndolo said an instructor and a pilot trainee had taken off from Wilson Airport for training sessions at about 7 a.m. when the plane went down less than a minute later.



Ndolo said the Cessna 152 plane, registration number 5Y-BXP, belongs to 99 Flying School and is used for training.



He said the aircraft overturned in an open area after crash-landing.



"We have not established the cause of the accident," Ndolo said. But preliminary findings had shown the aircraft experienced partial power after take off.



The police who attended the scene said the two injured had been rushed to hospital.

