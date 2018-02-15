S. African parliament receives Zuma's resignation letter, new leader to be elected Thursday

The South African parliament said on Thursday that it has received the resignation letter of besieged President Jacob Zuma, and it is effective immediately.



"The Speaker of the National Assembly has today, 15 February, received a letter from President Jacob Zuma informing her of his resignation as the President of the Republic of South Africa," the Parliament said in a statement.



The speaker thanked Zuma for his service to the people of South Africa in the last eight years and wish him well.



According to the statement, a new president will be elected at 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.



The Speaker has been informed by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng of his availability to preside over the National Assembly's election of the new President, the statement said.



Section 86 of South Africa's Constitution prescribes the procedure of electing a president and states that the process must be presided over by the Chief Justice or his designated authority.



Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to be elected president of South Africa. According to the local media, opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters said it would not vote for Ramaphosa. Democratic Alliance confirmed that it will nominate its own candidate



If only one valid nomination is received, the Presiding Officer declares the nominated candidate to be duly elected. If more than one valid nomination is received, a vote is taken by secret ballot and proceedings are suspended until the result of the voting can be made known.

