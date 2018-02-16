Many people still stick to posts on Chinese New Year's Eve

Members of a fire brigade eat Jiaozi, or Chinese dumplings in a fire engine in Changning District, east China's Shanghai, Feb. 15, 2018. Many people still stick to their posts on Chinese New Year's Eve, a day traditionally for celebrations and family reunion. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

A staff member works at Lhasa Railway Station in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 15, 2018. Many people still stick to their posts on Chinese New Year's Eve, a day traditionally for celebrations and family reunion. (Xinhua/Chogo)

A railway staff member waves goodbye to his daughter, also his colleague, at Shanghai Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 15, 2018. Many people still stick to their posts on Chinese New Year's Eve, a day traditionally for celebrations and family reunion. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

A staff member helps a passenger bind up a wound at Lhasa Railway Station in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 15, 2018. Many people still stick to their posts on Chinese New Year's Eve, a day traditionally for celebrations and family reunion. (Xinhua/Chogo)