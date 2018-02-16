China's CSRC signs MOU with Kazakhstan's AFSA

China's top securities regulator has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with its Kazakhstan's counterpart to enhance cooperation on securities and futures regulation.
The document was signed by Liu Shiyu, chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and Stephen Glynn, chief executive officer of the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) in Beijing last week.
With the signing of the document, China-Kazakhstan cooperation on securities and futures regulation has entered a new stage, the CSRC said in an online statement.
The MOU also signed against the backdrop of growing economic, trade and financial cooperation between the two countries in the past several years, said the CSRC, adding that the two sides had achieved positive progress in capital markets cooperation.
In May 2015, CSRC signed an MOU with the National Bank of Kazakhstan on securities and futures regulation cooperation. In May 2017, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Astana International Exchange established a strategic partnership, and the former became a shareholder of the latter.
The MOU between the CSRC and AFSA will help bilateral exchanges, cooperation and coordination in regulations, promote financial and economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, and support the real economy and the building of the Belt and Road
, the statement said.
CSRC has signed 67 MOUs on regulation cooperation with 61 countries or regions, according to the statement.