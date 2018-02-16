Kremlin rejects UK accusations of cyber attack

The Kremlin on Thursday flatly rejected accusations by the British Foreign Office that the Russian government was behind the NotPetya cyber attack of June 2017.



"We categorically reject such accusations and we consider them to be unsubstantiated and groundless," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian media.



"This is nothing more than a continuation of the Russophobic campaign, based on no evidence," he added.



In a statement earlier Thursday, British Foreign Office Minister Lord Ahmad attributed the NotPetya cyber attack to the Russian government and the Kremlin, saying Britain and its allies would not tolerate "malicious cyber activity."



The attack of a malware dubbed NotPetya disrupted numerous computer systems last year. It erupted first in Ukraine, but the virus later spread to many other countries, including Russia.

