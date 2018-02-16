3 killed, several others feared trapped in under-construction building collapse in India

At least three people were killed and one injured Thursday after an under-construction building collapsed in southern Indian city of Bengaluru, officials said.



The building collapsed on Kasuvanahalli-Sarjapur town in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka state.



"Three people have died and another person is critically injured. There are still some trapped under the debris," Mayor Sampath Raj was quoted by local news portal The News Minute as saying.



Following the accident police and rescue teams rushed to the spot.



"The rescue work is underway," a senior police official posted in Bengaluru told Xinhua. "We will share all details after the culmination of rescue efforts."



Locals said several people were rescued from the building.



Deadly accidents due to failing infrastructure (either new or old) is common in India. Construction experts blame the lax administration and corruption for flouting building rules, which often results in using poor quality materials, inadequate supervision and poor safety standards for workers.

