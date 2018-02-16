UN agency rolls out mobile app to empower migrants in Horn of Africa

The UN agency said on Thursday that it has rolled out a mobile app called MigApp to empower migrants in East and Horn of Africa.



According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), MigApp is a mobile based tool that serves as a one-stop-shop where migrants can access updated, reliable and practical information as well as IOM services.



"We developed MigApp to help migrants make informed decisions throughout their migration journey. It provides a secure, reliable information for a safe journey and allows sharing of location with loved ones," Alex Dougan, IOM's MigApp Project Manager, said in a statement issued in Nairobi.



The mobile application leverages current technology and the widespread use of mobile telecommunications to bring a secure, objective and user-friendly app.



MigApp has been rolled out in Burundi, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Djibouti, South Sudan and Somalia where the use of mobile telephony is common.



"In these nine countries, migrants and IOM partners have been receiving flyers and business cards containing information on how to use MigApp," IOM said.



The UN migration agency said political instability, drought and economic challenges continue to drive large-scale mixed migration within and from the region as people move in search of a better life for themselves and their loved ones.



MigApp is a tool to help make migration safer while at the same time allowing users to access IOM services.



MigApp enables the capture and analysis of migration trends and patterns at country, region or global levels. It provides an opportunity for IOM's programs to be more proactive in formulating informed responses to migration.

