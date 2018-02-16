China's holdings of US bonds show biggest increase in seven years

China increased its holdings of US debt by $126.5 billion to reach $1.18 trillion as of December 2017, its strongest annual gain since 2010, according to data released by US Treasury Department on Thursday.



China remains the largest US bond holder ahead of Japan. Its holdings dropped to $1.06 trillion in December after falling for five consecutive months. Japan's holdings of US bonds in 2016 stood at $1.09 trillion.



Bloomberg News reported in January that China was considering slowing or halting the purchase of US Treasuries amid rising trade tensions between the two countries.



That report was later refuted by China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), the country's foreign exchange regulator, claiming that the report might have cited "wrong sources of information" or was perhaps "fake news."



China has been diversifying its foreign currency reserves to help "safeguard the overall safety of its foreign exchange assets and preserve and increase their value," SAFE said.



China's total foreign exchange holdings climbed to $3.16 trillion in January and have increased for 12 consecutive months. This comes after the country implemented measures to restrict capital outflows that were aimed at stabilizing the yuan, which gained 2.6 percent against the US dollar in 2018.





