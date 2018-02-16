British PM sends message to people celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday sent her best wishes to people around the world celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year.



Through a video message released on her official Weibo account, May began her speech with best wishes to everyone in Britain, China and everyone across the globe who'll be marking the Chinese New Year this week.



"It's a time to celebrate. It's a time to reflect on the past year, and also a time to look ahead to the plans for the year ahead. And it's time to recognize the amazing contribution that everyone in the Chinese community in the United Kingdom makes to our society," she said.



"So wherever you are celebrating, enjoy the festivities, have a fantastic time, and I hope you have a very prosperous and peaceful Year of the Dog. Happy New Year," she added.



May paid an official visit to China from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, her first since she took office in 2016.



The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Friday this year.

