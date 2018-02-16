Famous Cairo Tower wears red on Chinese New Year's Eve

Egypt's Cairo Tower, an outstanding landmark in the Arab capital, was lit up Thursday in red to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year.



The Spring Festival Celebration, inaugurated by the Chinese Ambassador to Cairo Song Aiguo and Egypt's Minister of Tourism Rania al-Mashat, was co-organized by the Chinese Culture Center in cooperation with the Egyptian Tourism Authority.



Ambassador Song Aiguo told the crowds at the celebration that he was very pleased to see the landmark of Cairo celebrating the Chinese New Year, which reflects the strength of ties between the two peoples and countries.



"It is a great honor and pleasure for me and my Chinese compatriots in Egypt to have Cairo Tower illuminated in red on this New Year's Eve," the ambassador said.



For her part, minister al-Mashat said today's celebrations prove that the Egyptian-Chinese relationships are very strong and deeply rooted.



She added that celebrating the New Year at Cairo Tower is very special for Egypt, expressing willingness and hope for even stronger and broader partnership.



The celebration featured Chinese cultural and folkloric performances in the presence of distinguished figures of the Chinese and Egyptian sides, along with public figures and celebrities.



After upgrading the relations between the two countries to a "comprehensive strategic partnership" in 2014, cultural exchange has been at its peak as artists, cultural and musical delegations have exchanged visits.



Through such activities, Egypt and China want to boost friendly ties and enhance mutual understanding and future development between the peoples of the two nations, whose relations have deep roots back in history.

