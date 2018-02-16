Iran's Foreign Ministry on Thursday dismissed French President Emmanuel Macron
's latest comments on the country's missile program as "unrealistic."
Earlier in the day, Macron suggested that Iran's missile program should be brought under international surveillance.
Macron's comments are an "unrealistic" approach to Iran's defense program, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said.
"No country can impose restrictions on Iran's missile program," he added.
He also slammed Macron's comments as "destabilizing" influence in the region.
Meanwhile, the Iranian spokesman criticized US National Intelligence Director Dan Coats for making "worn-out" and "baseless" claims about Iran's influence in the region.
No country has tried as much as Iran to ensure stability and peace in the Middle East, Qasemi said.
On Tuesday, Coats said at a US Senate hearing that Iran, together with some other states, poses the greatest regional and global threat.
Such remarks are aimed at "creating and promoting false and self-fabricated threats and terror in different parts of the world, particularly in the Middle East," said Qasemi.