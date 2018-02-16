Boeing unveils new investment to push for global learning, innovation

US aerospace leader Boeing Company said Thursday that it has made a new investment in a Silicon Valley-based university to explore customized educational programs for its employees worldwide in global learning and innovation.



Boeing said the investment was made through HorizonX Ventures, its venture capital and innovation unit, in the Silicon Valley-based Singularity University, a digital education program provider looking to help develop the application of exponential technologies such as artificial intelligence or virtual reality.



It said the investment represents Boeing's commitment to furthering its digital transformation in its second century.



"Curiosity and innovation are at the core of who we are and what we do at Boeing," said Bethany Tate Cornell, vice president of Leadership, Learning and Organizational Capability of Boeing.



He said SU shares Boeing's commitment to continuous learning that empowers people to solve complex, global challenges.



SU said Thursday that the funding, which amounts to 32 million US dollars, came in the form of Series B investment round, a joint effort between Boeing and WestRiver Group, a leading investor based in Kirkland of Washington state on the US west coast.



The investment project also involves the participation of Silicon Valley Bank, TAL Education Group, Mukita, and PeopleFund.



Boeing said it will consider possibilities of adding its technical experts to SU's faculty.



SU is a certified benefit corporation founded in 2008 with emphasis on what it calls the power of "exponential technologies."

