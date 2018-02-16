Two Belarusian ministers dismissed for failing to fight against corruption

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed the Forestry Minister Mikhail Amelyanovich and the Sports and Tourism Minister Alexander Shamko, the press service of the head of state said Thursday.



The president dismissed two ministers for failing to efficiently crack down on corruption and economic offences in subordinate organizations, the press service said.



Natalia Kochanova, head of the Belarus President Administration, said that the harshest measures will be taken against the leaders, whose subordinate organizations don't comply with the requirements of the anti-corruption legislation.



Amelyanovich started to work as the Forestry Minister in 2010. Shamkov took the post of the Sports and Tourism Minister in 2012.

