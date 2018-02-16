Ship of Russia's Pacific Fleet catches fire, no casualties reported

A fire broke out on board a large anti-submarine ship of the Pacific Fleet here, local media reported Friday.



"Yes, this has indeed taken place. We are helping to extinguish the fire," the local emergencies department told RIA Novosti news agency.



No casualties have been reported so far and the crew has been evacuated, said an official from the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Center, adding that efforts to put out the blaze continue.



A video posted online shows thick smoke coming from the ship Marshal Shaposhnikov, which is under repair. Officials from the Pacific Fleet and Eastern Military District were not immediately available for comment.

