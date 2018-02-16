Medical workers encouraged to work at grassroots clinics

China is to encourage more medical workers to work in grassroots clinics, so that people can see a doctor locally, according to the country's top health authority.
Around 90 percent of the patients should be able to see a doctor within their county by 2020, said the National Health and Family Planning Commission
.
As of the end of 2016, the number of health workers in China increased to 8.45 million and the number of qualified general practitioners grew to 209,000, the commission said.
Increased salaries and social status for general practitioners is making the job a more attractive career.
Every 10,000 Chinese residents should have access to two or three competent general practitioners by 2020, rising to five by 2030, according to a guideline issued by the State Council last month.