Dos and don'ts on the second day of Chinese New Year

On the second day of the Chinese New Year, family and friends unite for the year-opening dinner. Traditionally, it is the first meat meal of the Chinese lunar calendar as people are not supposed to kill animals for food the day before. Diners bring meat and gifts to their relatives and friends.



It is also the day when married women are supposed to return to their parents' home with husband and children.



Normally the daughters should stay for lunch and bring lucky money and snacks such as sweets and biscuits and give them out to their families and neighbors for luck.



Paying tribute to Caishen, the Chinese god of money, is a common tradition observed in many parts of China at this time of the year, especially by those who run a business. Sacrifices including pigs, sheep, chickens, ducks and fish are put on the altar as food for the god, hoping to bring wealth in the coming year.



There are traditional taboos to avoid on this day: Don't do laundry on this day or the next day because these two days are celebrated as the birthday of Shuishen the water god. Married daughters should not bring an odd number of gifts, which is considered inauspicious. Don't say "no" to vendors trying to sell you a Caishen statue. Instead reply "I already have one" to avoid bad luck. Don't wish happy new year to someone sleeping when you visit friends and relatives. Wait till he or she gets out of bed.



Global Times

