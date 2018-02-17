US national flags at half mast to mourn victims of Florida shooting

A US national flag flies at half mast near the Lincoln Memorial to mourn the victims of a mass shooting in a South Florida high school, Washington D.C., the United States, on Feb. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

A US national flag flies at half mast near the Lincoln Memorial to mourn the victims of a mass shooting in a South Florida high school, Washington D.C., the United States, on Feb. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

A US national flag flies at half mast above the White House to mourn the victims of a mass shooting in a South Florida high school, Washington D.C., the United States, on Feb. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

US national flags fly at half mast around the Washington Monument to mourn the victims of a mass shooting in a South Florida high school, Washington D.C., the United States, on Feb. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)