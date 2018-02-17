US launch probes on Chinese cast iron soil pipes

The US government on Friday launched an anti-dumping duty and countervailing duty probe into cast iron soil pipes imported from China, amid rising trade frictions between the world's largest and second-largest economies.
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) said in a statement posted on its website on Friday that the probe was initiated to determine whether cast iron soil pipe from China is being dumped in the US or if Chinese producers are receiving unfair subsidies.
The investigations were initiated based on petitions filed by the Cast Iron Soil Pipe Institute in Illinois on January 26, 2018. The institute alleges that the dumping margin [of Chinese export] is 93.32 percent and listed 32 subsidy programs, including preferential loans, interest rates and loan forgiveness.
China’s Ministry of Commerce
could not be reached for reaction on the latest probe during this week’s the Spring Festival holidays.
In 2017, imports of cast iron soil pipe from China were valued at $11.5 million, according to the statement.
The US International Trade Commission will make its preliminary determinations in March.
Also on Friday, Secretary Wilbur Ross released reports on the US DOC’s Section 232 investigations into the impact on US national security from imports of steel mill products and from imports of wrought and unwrought aluminum, finding that the quantities and circumstances of steel and aluminum imports “threaten to impair the national security.”
The DOC proposed recommendations ranging from a universal tariff of at least 24 percent or targeted tariffs of at least 53 percent from 12 countries including China, India and Brazil. Imports quotas are also recommended on a number of targeted countries.
As of Thursday, the US had 169 anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders in place on steel, of which 29 are against China. The US also had two anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders in place on aluminum against China, with four ongoing investigations against China.
Other goods involved in US trade frictions with China include cast iron soil pipe fittings and large diameter welded pipe, and fine denier polyester staple fiber.
The US also announced tariffs of up to 50 percent on imported washers for the next three years and of up to 30 percent on solar cells and modules for the next four years in January. China called the move an "abuse" of trade remedies.
