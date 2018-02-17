Air pollution spikes as Spring Festival fireworks ring in the New Year

Severe smog has blanketed 80 cities in China during the first days of the Spring Festival holidays due to fireworks, although pollution levels are not as high as they were last year, environmental authorities said on Friday.
Unfavorable climate conditions also contributed to a rapid rise in the density of PM2.5 in 338 cities during Chinese New Year’s Eve celebrations, when many people set off fireworks at midnight, the Ministry of Environmental Protection
(MEP) said, China News Service reported.
Eighty were heavily polluted and 17 were severely polluted, said the MEP. The worse air quality is mainly caused by fireworks, said the MEP.
The average PM2.5 density in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region reached 167, which was 28.9 percent lower than last year. No cities in the Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta regions were heavily polluted, with the PM 2.5 density reported at 44 and 92 respectively.
Air quality across the nation was better than last year as many cities enforced their ban on fireworks this year.
Cities in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region have issued fireworks ban during the Spring Festival holidays. In Beijing, no fireworks were allowed inside the Fifth Ring Road.
The 338 cities saw an overall improvement, with the maximum hourly density of PM2.5 22.1 percent lower than a year ago and 21 percent lower than the average of the past three years, the MEP said.
Over the next three days low winds, rising humidity and fireworks are expected to contribute to moderate air quality.
According to Xinhua News Agency, citing the MEP, China saw major air pollutants plummet in 2017 thanks to a string of measures taken by the government to improve air quality.
The average PM2.5 density in 338 cities nationwide in 2017 stood at 43 micrograms per cubic meter, the report said.
Global Times