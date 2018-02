Jubilant Chinese Lunar New Year nationwide

Performers perform during a temple fair in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2018. People held different activities to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year all over China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Performers perform during a temple fair in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2018. People held different activities to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year all over China. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

Shaanxi Opera actor Ma Hong performs in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 16, 2018. People held different activities to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year all over China. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Monk and tourists strike a bell in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 15, 2018. People held different activities to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year all over China. (Xinhua/Chen Wenwu)

Folk artists perform dragon dance in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 16, 2018. People held different activities to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year all over China. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)

Folk artists perform in Yimeng Mountain scenic spot of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 16, 2018. People held different activities to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year all over China. (Xinhua/Wu Jiquan)