Lithuanian people take part in a commemoration marking the 100th independence anniversary of Lithuania in Vilnius, Feb. 16, 2018. On Feb. 16, 1918, 20 elected members of the Council of Lithuania signed the Act of Independence of Lithuania. (Xinhua/Alfredas Pliadis)

Lithuanian honour guards take part in a commemoration marking the 100th independence anniversary of Lithuania in Vilnius, Feb. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Alfredas Pliadis)

Lithuanian children take part in a commemoration marking the 100th independence anniversary of Lithuania in Vilnius, Feb. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Alfredas Pliadis)

People are seen gathering around a bonfire during a commemoration marking the 100th independence anniversary of Lithuania in Vilnius, Feb. 16, 2018. (Xinhua/Alfredas Pliadis)

Lithuania is growing stronger and its people are fully committed to the country's freedom whose spirit "will not be stifled by self-restraints or outsider demands," Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said on Friday.Grybauskaite made the remarks during a speech on the occasion of the centennial of the restoration of the state of Lithuania, at the three Baltic flags raising ceremony at Daukanto Square."We have countless ideas and visions inspired by the centennial and a very clear understanding that everything is in our hands," Lithuania's head of state said.In her words, at the beginning of the past century, Lithuania looked forward with great hope to any sign of support. "Today we know that we have true friends and allies, and their strong supportive shoulder," she underlined.On the eve of festive centennial events, Grybauskaite met with European Council President Donald Tusk, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who were here for attending festive centennial events in LithuaniaDuring their meeting, the next EU multiannual financial framework which begins in 2021 became one of the main topics.Grybauskaite also handed to Tusk a letter on topical priorities for Baltic States, signed by the heads of all three countries, calling for maintaining a sufficient funding for the EU's cohesion policy, agriculture and strategic infrastructure projects, including the synchronization of power grids and Rail Baltica.Leaders of Lithuania's neighboring countries and other partners as Finland, Iceland, Ukraine and Georgia arrived in Vilnius on Friday to attend centennial events, including presidents of Latvia and Estonia Raimonds Vejonis and Kersti Kaljulaid, and Polish President Andrzej Duda.Lithuania's nation of around 2.9 million declared independence in 1918.