2018 Canadian Int'l AutoShow held in Toronto

A visitor (L) experiences a VR driving test during the 2018 Canadian International AutoShow at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada, Feb. 16, 2018. Featuring more than 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs, concept cars and classics, the largest Canadian annual automotive expo kicked off on Friday and will last until Feb. 25. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

A Mercedes-AMG Project One car is on display during the 2018 Canadian International AutoShow at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada, Feb. 16, 2018. Featuring more than 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs, concept cars and classics, the largest Canadian annual automotive expo kicked off on Friday and will last until Feb. 25. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

A Infiniti Prototype 9 concept car is on display during the 2018 Canadian International AutoShow at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada, Feb. 16, 2018. Featuring more than 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs, concept cars and classics, the largest Canadian annual automotive expo kicked off on Friday and will last until Feb. 25. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

People visit the 2018 Canadian International AutoShow at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada, Feb. 16, 2018. Featuring more than 1,000 cars, trucks, SUVs, concept cars and classics, the largest Canadian annual automotive expo kicked off on Friday and will last until Feb. 25. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)