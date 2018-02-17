China brimming with festive atmosphere as Lunar New Year comes

Farmers prepare to perform dragon dance in Mengcheng County, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 16, 2018. People held different activities to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year all over China. (Xinhua/Hu Weiguo)

People touch a sculpture of ox which is the symbol of good luck in Zhouzhuang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 16, 2018. People held different activities to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year all over China. (Xinhua/Zhu Guigen)

People perform lion dance in Doujiang Town of Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 16, 2018. People held different activities to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year all over China. (Xinhua/Gong Pukang)

Artists dress up to extend Spring Festival greetings to tourists in Huqiushan scenic area in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 16, 2018. People held different activities to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year all over China. (Xinhua/Hang Xingwei)

Children with dog costume extend Spring Festival greetings in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 16, 2018. People held different activities to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year all over China. (Xinhua/Meng Delong)