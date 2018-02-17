Various performances held to celebrate Spring Festival at Vancouver Int'l Airport

An airport staff member distributes sweets inside the airport terminal at the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, Canada, Feb. 16, 2018. Vancouver International Airport organized a wide range of performances to celebrate the Spring Festival with travellers.(Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A man performs lion dance inside the airport terminal at the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, Canada, Feb. 16, 2018. Vancouver International Airport organized a wide range of performances to celebrate the Spring Festival with travellers.(Xinhua/Liang Sen)

Dancers perform Chinese dance inside the airport terminal at the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, Canada, Feb. 16, 2018. Vancouver International Airport organized a wide range of performances to celebrate the Spring Festival with travellers.(Xinhua/Liang Sen)