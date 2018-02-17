UN peacekeeping chief extends greetings for Chinese Lunar New Year

United Nations (UN) peacekeeping chief, missions and ambassadors on Friday extended Chinese Lunar New Year greetings on social media to peacekeepers celebrating the festival.



Undersecretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix tweeted: "I join (UN Secretary-General) Antonio Guterres in marking Lunar New Year2018 and expressing my sincere gratitude to all UN peacekeepers celebrating this joyous festival for their sacrifices and contributions to peace."



The Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations also tweeted greetings, saying: "A very happy Chinese New Year to all those celebrating Year of the Dog 2018 today!"



The British Permanent Mission to the United Nations retweeted a message of the British Foreign Office that wished a happy Chinese New Year to those celebrating in Britain and around the world.



Dutch Ambassador to the United Nations Karel van Oosterom also retweeted a message of the Dutch Foreign Ministry for the same purpose, which said: "The Netherlands wishes everybody peace, good health and prosperity in the Chinese New Year of the Dog!"



The Chinese Lunar New Years falls on Friday this year.

