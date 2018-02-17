US suggestion Chinese imports are national security threat are ‘groundless’: MOFCOM

On Friday, US Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross released reports by the US Department of Commerce (DOC) on its Section 232 investigations into imports of steel mill and aluminum products. It said the “quantity and circumstances” of the imports “threaten to impair the national security.”



The DOC recommended US President Donald Trump impose a range of tariffs on products from targeted countries, and capping imports of steel and aluminum products from a number of countries by imposing imports quotas.



The EU, Canada, Russia, China, South Africa, South Korea, Vietnam and other countries and regions have all shown the DOC in the US that their exports had not damaged US national security, said a statement posted on MOFCOM website on Saturday, citing Wang Hejun, head of the ministry's trade remedy and investigation bureau.



Wang pointed out that the US has so far put in place more than 100 trade remedy measures on imported steel and aluminum products, and has provided overly protective measures to its domestic producers.



The US, therefore, should not enact further restrictive measures on imports of these products on the grounds of national security, Wang said.



The concept of national security is vague and lacks a clear definition, and measures based on such grounds are “extremely prone to abuse,” said Wang, adding the world trade order will be seriously impacted if other countries were to impose similar measures.



Wang urged cooperation to address global industry woos in the steel and aluminum sectors, which have been mainly caused by the lackluster global economic recovery and slow-rising demand.



China has urged the US to show restraint in using trade remedy tools and stop taking unilateral trade restriction measures, Wang said, adding that the US must comply with existing multilateral trade rules.



If the US imposes tariffs and other trade sanctions, China will surely enact appropriate measures to safeguard its rights and interests, Wang said.





As of Thursday, the US had imposed 169 anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders in place on steel, of which 29 are against China. The US also had two anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders in place on China-made aluminum, with four ongoing investigations against China.



